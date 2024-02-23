Covestor Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,035 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,809,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,606,121. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.