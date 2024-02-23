Covestor Ltd Reduces Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in WestRock by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in WestRock by 635.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,552,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,379,000 after purchasing an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE WRK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.95. 327,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,121. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

