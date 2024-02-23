Covestor Ltd Takes $156,000 Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock remained flat at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,188. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

