Covestor Ltd Trims Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Covestor Ltd lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patterson Companies news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

PDCO traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 148,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,735. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

