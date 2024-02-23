Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt purchased 10,183 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.82 per share, with a total value of C$99,997.06. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPG opened at C$9.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.03. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.73 and a 52-week high of C$11.70.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

