Critical Analysis: Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) vs. Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Shimadzu (OTCMKTS:SHMZF) and Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shimadzu and Mesa Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimadzu 0 0 0 0 N/A Mesa Laboratories 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mesa Laboratories has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.99%. Given Mesa Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mesa Laboratories is more favorable than Shimadzu.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Shimadzu pays an annual dividend of $7.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.3%. Mesa Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Shimadzu pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mesa Laboratories pays out 376.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Shimadzu is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

14.7% of Shimadzu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Mesa Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shimadzu and Mesa Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A Mesa Laboratories 0.45% 7.41% 4.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shimadzu and Mesa Laboratories’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimadzu N/A N/A N/A $30.48 0.82 Mesa Laboratories $219.08 million 2.58 $930,000.00 $0.17 617.98

Mesa Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Shimadzu. Shimadzu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mesa Laboratories beats Shimadzu on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimadzu

Shimadzu Corporation provides science and technology solutions in Japan. It operates through Measuring Instruments, Medical Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Aircraft Equipment business segments. The company offers analytical and measuring instruments include gas and liquid chromatography, gas and liquid chromatograph-mass spectrometry, columns, reagents, and consumables, software and informatics, molecular spectroscopy, elemental analysis, surface analysis, life science lab instrument, material testing, non-destructive testing, total organic carbon analysis, continuous monitoring analysis, thermal analysis, particle size analysis, and balance products. It provides medical systems comprising angiography, fluoroscopy, mobile C-arm, radiography, mobile X-ray systems, PET, and fluorescence imaging products; consist of diffraction gratings, aspherical mirrors, laser mirrors and windows for high power lasers, polka-dot beam splitters, and precision refractometers. In addition, the company offers vacuum and industrial machinery, including turbo molecular pumps, helium leak detectors, multi deposition system, vacuum heat-treatment furnaces, liquid delivery equipment gear pumps, mechatronic systems glass fiber winders, liquid crystal injection system, and dynamic balancing machines. Further, it provides hydraulic equipment, such as hydraulic gear pumps, power packages, and multi control valves; aircraft equipment, including electro-mechanical actuators, flight control systems, landing gear systems, ferromagnetic object detector, and underwater optical wireless communication; and optical devices including diffraction grating, aspherical mirrors, laser and power mirrors, polka-dot beam splitter, and precision refractometer. Shimadzu Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions. The Clinical Genomics segment develops, manufactures, and sells genetic analysis tools that include MassARRAY system and consumables, including chips, panels, and chemical reagent solutions used by clinical labs to perform genomic clinical testing in various therapeutic areas, such as screenings for hereditary diseases, pharmacogenetics, and oncology related applications. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries. This segment also provides testing and laboratory services primarily to the dental industry. The Biopharmaceutical Development segment develops, manufactures, and sells automated systems for protein analysis and peptide synthesis solutions. This segment's solutions include protein analysis comprising analysis equipment, CDs, kits, and buffers; and peptide synthesizers that enable customers to automate chemical synthesis of peptides that are used in the creation of peptide therapies, biomaterials, cosmetics, and general research. The Calibration Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and markets quality control products to measure or calibrate temperature, pressure, pH, and humidity for health and safety purposes in the hospital, medical device manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and various laboratory environments. This segment's products include continuous monitoring systems, dialysate meters and consumables, data loggers, gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment, and torque testing systems. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

