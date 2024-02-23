Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Crown to earn $6.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CCK stock opened at $76.82 on Friday. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,029,000 after purchasing an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,332,000 after purchasing an additional 410,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 55.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crown

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.