CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CS Disco

CS Disco Trading Down 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Shares of CS Disco stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $442.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 125,018 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CS Disco by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CS Disco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CS Disco by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in CS Disco by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 228,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.