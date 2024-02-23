Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Cushman & Wakefield’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.00 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 62,624 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,767,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,087,000 after buying an additional 440,437 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

