Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,013 shares of company stock worth $4,166,719. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $67.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

