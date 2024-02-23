Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at $893,700,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Avnet

About Avnet

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.