David Mutryn Sells 8,000 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Maximus Stock Performance
NYSE MMS opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.72.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Maximus Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.
About Maximus
Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.
