David Mutryn Sells 8,000 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

