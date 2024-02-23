Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Insider Sells $34,434.50 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $34,434.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,250,000 after acquiring an additional 769,230 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Read Our Latest Report on DAWN

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.