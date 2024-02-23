Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.78.

DK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

NYSE DK opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,580 shares of company stock valued at $151,945 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

