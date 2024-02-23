DigiByte (DGB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7.53 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. DigiByte has a market cap of $167.00 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,033.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $263.78 or 0.00516877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00133561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00050225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00242757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.88 or 0.00146719 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,844,169,132 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

