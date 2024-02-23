Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Down 5.9%

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.16 and last traded at $62.48. 60,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 221,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.

IRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09.

In related news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $102,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $102,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,541 shares of company stock worth $21,937,644 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 27.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

