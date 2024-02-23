DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,504 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $26,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 163,875 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DocuSign Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. 845,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,900,396. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 200.57, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $66.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

