Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tops $0.0835 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $11.96 billion and $329.20 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00133561 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008065 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 143,191,236,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
