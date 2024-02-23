Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Trimmed by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.73. 445,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

