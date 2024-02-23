Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) to Issue $0.56 Interim Dividend

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 25th.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald Meij 62,427 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. Insiders own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.