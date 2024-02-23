Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year. The consensus estimate for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $6,203,924.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,588,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,459,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $6,203,924.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,588,327 shares in the company, valued at $150,459,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kami Turner sold 8,202 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $477,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,185.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,991 shares of company stock worth $12,696,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

