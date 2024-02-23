DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) General Counsel Sells $309,118.80 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.45, for a total value of $309,118.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 191,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,656,846.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $225,882.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $121.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.90, a PEG ratio of 1,644.63 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.65.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.