DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Declares $0.11 Semi-annual Dividend

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

DRDGOLD Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $6.84 on Friday. DRDGOLD has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRD. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

