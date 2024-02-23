Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Plans Dividend of $0.06

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
DRETF stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.09.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
