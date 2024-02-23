DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Trimmed by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,589,159 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

DTE Energy stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.31. The stock had a trading volume of 172,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,093. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

