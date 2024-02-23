Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 286 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $33,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 12.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 15.4% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55,177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,720. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

