Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $71.40 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $71,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,485,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after acquiring an additional 983,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,703,000 after acquiring an additional 905,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.74. The company had a trading volume of 104,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

