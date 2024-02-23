EAM Investors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

BCC stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $114.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $143.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

