EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter worth approximately $256,508,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,886,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.
Knife River Stock Performance
KNF opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $73.35.
Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Knife River Company Profile
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
