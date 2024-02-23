EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River in the second quarter worth approximately $256,508,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,029,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter valued at about $70,800,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,886,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

KNF opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. Knife River Co. has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $73.35.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

