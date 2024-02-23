EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,428.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

