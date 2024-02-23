EAM Investors LLC Invests $975,000 in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 391,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.62% of Applied Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,946,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,248 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,242,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 64,872 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Therapeutics

About Applied Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.