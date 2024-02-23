EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 50.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $232,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,849,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $228.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $234.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

