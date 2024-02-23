EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.35% of Esquire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 1,043.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Esquire Financial by 33.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $49.26 on Friday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $54.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $403.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.01 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 21.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esquire Financial

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $47,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

