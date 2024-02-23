EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 141,616 NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 141,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NPCE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeuroPace by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 19.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NeuroPace by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on NPCE shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Insider Activity at NeuroPace

In related news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $28,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NeuroPace news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $28,998.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 7,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $64,372.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,597,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,477,603.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,359 shares of company stock worth $282,455 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Price Performance

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

