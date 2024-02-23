EAM Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 335,390 Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 335,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 202,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $476.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

