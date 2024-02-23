EAM Investors LLC Sells 120,117 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its stake in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,117 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of American Superconductor worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSC. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in American Superconductor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

American Superconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $13.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.33. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.05 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

