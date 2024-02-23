EAM Investors LLC Sells 12,624 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,781,000 after acquiring an additional 663,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,831,000 after buying an additional 142,353 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 61.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after buying an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Pure Storage Trading Up 5.0 %

Pure Storage stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $45.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 216.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

