EAM Investors LLC Sells 6,901 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,901 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 770,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $2,078,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Arcosa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Arcosa by 533.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Trading Up 1.6 %

Arcosa stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $84.90.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 3.40%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

