EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PARR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at $40,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARR. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PARR opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.99. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

