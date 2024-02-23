EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. State Street Corp grew its position in Brady by 34.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after buying an additional 1,259,342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,330,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at $10,804,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Brady by 65.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 202,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Price Performance

Brady stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $63.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 25.47%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

