EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 186,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 6.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 925,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 59,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Virco Mfg. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $9.02 on Friday. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Virco Mfg. Increases Dividend

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 36.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from Virco Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Virco Mfg.’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patricia Levine Quinones sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $44,712.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,401.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $52,472 over the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virco Mfg. Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

