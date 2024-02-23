EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Docebo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Docebo by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 30.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Docebo during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Docebo by 65,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $45.88 on Friday. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,147.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

