EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 426,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.29% of Gannett as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gannett by 372.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,888 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Gannett by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gannett by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Gannett in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:GCI opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $296.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

