Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,841 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $36,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,390,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 2,017,801 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,745.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,089 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Read Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $87.59. 430,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.