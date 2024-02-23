Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Electromed Stock Performance

NYSE ELMD opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.81 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electromed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electromed by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Electromed by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Electromed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the second quarter worth $129,000. 26.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

