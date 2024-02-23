Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.15. The stock had a trading volume of 54,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $515.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.22.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.90.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

