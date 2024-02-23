Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%.

Shares of MSN opened at $0.52 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, lithium batteries, massagers, and security products.

