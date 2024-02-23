Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Energean plc (LON:ENOGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Energean Stock Performance

LON ENOG opened at GBX 957 ($12.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Energean has a 1-year low of GBX 807.50 ($10.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,394 ($17.55). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 977.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,004.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6,964.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,425 ($17.94) to GBX 1,430 ($18.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Energean

Energean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Read More

Dividend History for Energean (LON:ENOG)

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.