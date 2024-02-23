Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Plans Dividend of $0.30

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Energean Stock Performance

LON ENOG opened at GBX 957 ($12.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Energean has a 1-year low of GBX 807.50 ($10.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,394 ($17.55). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 977.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,004.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6,964.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Energean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Energean from GBX 1,425 ($17.94) to GBX 1,430 ($18.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Energean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.