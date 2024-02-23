Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Enerplus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ERF traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.95. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $48,125,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,039.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after buying an additional 1,938,370 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $20,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Enerplus by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 2,503.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,227 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

