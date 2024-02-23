Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Plans $0.07 Mar 24 Dividend

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) announced a mar 24 dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.62. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$17.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.83.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

